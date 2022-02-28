ROME, NY – Alan M. Beeman, 70, of Rome, New York, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Fulton, New York, where he was a life resident before moving to Rome in 2006. He retired from Nestle in Fulton and worked most recently at the Turning Stone Casino. Alan loved sports, especially the NY Yankees, the NY Giants and he was an avid Syracuse University fan.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 48 years, Penny A. (Clement) Beeman; two brothers, Robert (Ronnie) Beeman and Martin (Connie) Beeman both of Fulton, NY; two sisters, Brenda Pfahl of Hampton, VA and Maurine (Michael) Castaldo of Oswego, NY; extended family, Danette, Eric and Belle Broughton and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Maurer Funeral Home, Inc. 300 Second St. Liverpool, NY 13088 with a service to follow at 5 p.m.

Spring burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

Contributions in Alan’s memory may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 or American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057.

