Alberta L. McClelland Gosch, 103 of Sanford, NC formerly of Fulton and Heritage Village, Gerry, passed away Mar. 12, 2023.

Born Feb. 5, 1920 in Nashville, MI a daughter of the late Albert and Celestia Good McClelland. She was a 1937 graduate of Hasting High School.

Alberta was employed as a file clerk at Western Electric retiring in 1975.

She was a member of the former Gerry Free Methodist Church and previously attended the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Volney.

Wife of 53 years to the late Donald R. Gosch who she married Feb. 27, 1943 and who died Nov. 10, 2003; mother of, Ronald (Joann) Gosch of Fulton, Douglas (Cynthia) Gosch and Donna (Michael) Fenton all of Sanford, NC; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of 18; great great-grandmother of five. Preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.

Memorial service Saturday, 11 a.m. in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2819 Co. Route 45, Volney. Burial in Gerry Cemetery, Gerry. Arrangements by Jordan Funeral Home, Sinclairville.

Condolences to: jordansinclairville.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related