Ann E. Miller, 75, of Mexico, NY; passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. She was born on June 27, 1946 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Ernest and Lucinda Garno LeBlanc.

She worked in Customer Service for CVS.

Ann was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

She was pre-deceased by, her husband, Paul Miller; her brother, James LeBlanc; and two sisters, Beverly LeBlanc and Jean Limoges.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Steve) Gates; her granddaughter, Jacqueline (Tim) Fitzgerald; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Collin and Kayden; and three sisters, Janet Thompson, Patricia Hand and Jane LeBlanc.

Funeral Services will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY.

