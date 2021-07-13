Elaine T. Kerfien, age 67, of Fulton, passed away at her home on July 7, 2021.

She was born February 11, 1954, in Oneida, a daughter of the late, Albert E. and Agnes C. Prusinowski Reber. Elaine was employed at the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles in Fulton, retiring after many years of service. She was of the Catholic faith.

Devoted to her family, Elaine was a perpetual source of love, inspiration and wisdom among other traits that made her selfless commitment to others so very special, remarkable and unforgettable.

Elaine is survived by her son, Thomas Kerfien and Tatyana Buchholz of Elmira; brothers and sisters in law, Donald and Gail Reber of Sherrill, Albert and Holly Reber of Camden, and Thomas and Alison Reber of Zephyrhills, FL; and grandchildren, Thomas III, Joseph and Mia Kerfien. She was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Osborne and Diana Schon.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 1:30 PM at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Taberg.

Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home, Thursday from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, prior to the funeral service.

Please offer online tributes or light a candle at: wwwBarryFuneralHome.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related