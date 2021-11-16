Elaine Woods Cobel, 94, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021 at Kendal at Granville in Granville, Ohio from complications of Covid-19. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother who lived a long and rich life.

She was born November 28, 1926 in Phoenix, a small canal town in New York State, to the late Arlow and Avis (Fryer) Woods. She graduated from Phoenix High School in 1944 and attended New York State University at Albany and earned a degree in Education. She also earned her Master’s degree from the New York State University system.

Elaine went on to teach elementary and middle grades and then began working for the American Automobile Association (AAA) in public relations, where she put her excellent writing skills to work. She was beautiful and fashionable and appeared in almost every publicity photograph they put out! She then followed her sister Eleanore (Vaughn) and her beloved nieces to Columbus, Ohio where the pace was low-key and far more livable (to use her exact words.)

In 1961, she took a job at North American Aviation (now Boeing) where she did editing and writing of brochures, handbooks, and proposals. She wrote: “By way of acquainting myself with my co-workers, I one day asked about their families. One quiet, handsome male emitted puffs of smoke from his pipe as he blushingly admitted to me he had no children; he wasn’t even married. Me neither. So as the saying goes, ‘Things took off from there.’ “

Elaine and Carl Clayton Cobel married on September 7, 1963. Their only child, Carolyn Diane, was born in November of 1964 and the family relocated to Pataskala, Ohio. Elaine was a doting mother… reading, singing, and teaching her daughter all about housework, gardening, cooking, and life in general.

She taught Sunday School at First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala, and was also a Girl Scout leader for many years, following along with Carolyn and her friends in these activities. She eventually substituted in the area high schools and in 1975 accepted a full-time position as an English teacher at Watkins Memorial High School in Pataskala. Her favorite class to teach was Mythology, and it was an extremely popular class with the Watkins students. Elaine touched countless young lives with her teaching. She also had a student teacher, Jim Ryan; he was a Denison student, and they developed a lifelong relationship.

Elaine retired in 1987. She spent a few unhurried years with her husband until he passed away in 1990. A few years later, her cherished granddaughters were born. She was a very fun-loving and hands-on Grandma. There was always a new toy, book, project, or field trip. There were many wonderful birthdays and holidays together with “the girls.” When her granddaughters grew up, she dedicated much time to teaching them family recipes, educating them on family history, and writing letters while they were away at college.

Elaine was caretaker to her sister-in-law and brother-in-law until their deaths. She then had free time and began to research the Cobel family genealogy (the old-fashioned way), and eventually published a book in 1999. She tended to 14 graves in Newark for many years, all belonging to her husband’s family.

Elaine kept in touch with numerous friends and family every year through long hand-written Christmas letters.

She was a skilled seamstress, sewing many of Carolyn’s childhood outfits. She was also an excellent knitter and made blankets, baby clothes, hats, scarves, etc.; many of which she sent to the Salvation Army and hospitals for premature babies. Her specialty was knitting Christmas stockings for all the children in the family. Because Carl and his father Ray worked for the Heisey Glass Company in Newark, Ohio, she collected Heisey glass work, especially pieces designed by Ray or Carl.

Elaine is survived by her daughter Carolyn Cobel Hamstead and her partner John Graban; son-in-law Carl Hamstead; granddaughters Alannah (Colin) Waite and Ava Hamstead; nieces Susan (David) Sonju and Laurie (Steven) Sandberg; sister Eleanore (Vaughn) Beals; and several grand-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Edith (Donald) Anderson.

Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, Ohio on November 19, at 3:00 p.m.

A celebration of life event is also being planned for Sunday, November 28. Friends and family are welcome at both events. Please check back on the funeral home website for the place and time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army.

The family is grateful for the wonderful healthcare providers at Kendal and Hospice of Central Ohio.

