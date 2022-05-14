PHOENIX, NY – Alfred L. “Joe” Voorhees, 74, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at the V. A, Medical Center, Syracuse, New York, on Monday May 9, 2022 after a sudden illness.

Born on May 11, 1947 in Montour Falls, New York, to his mother Delia C. (Washburn) and his late father Alfred Arthur Voorhees. Joe was a member of the USMC from 1965 to 1969, serving on foreign soil, and received three Purple Hearts medals. He also earned the rank of sergeant.

Joe was an representative for Greater Syracuse Moving & Storage for many years. He also was the commander of Phoenix Memorial Post VFW 5540, as well as a faithful member of the Post’s Honor Squad. Joe enjoyed gardening as well.

Besides his late father, he was also predeceased by a sister Shelia Tuttle.

Surviving are his partner in crime, Terry A. Sivers; his daughter Kristine (Voorhees) Olson and her wife, Holly Olson; mother of his child Mary A. Voorhees; his mother Delia C. Voorhees; his sister Nancy Yazzi; his brothers , Arthur, Steven, and Walter Voorhees; his grandchildren Grace Crimi; her fiance Taylor Disco; Lilyana and Gabrielle Crimi; his great-grandson Michael H. Disco; his godchildren Alexandra, Victoria, and Collin Sivers.

Calling hours are on Saturday May 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

Father Joseph O’Connor will officiate the funeral service at 2 p.m., military honors are planned.

Contributions in Joe’s memory to: Friends Forever Animal Rescue,174 Gristwood Road, Pennellville, NY 13132

agtfuneralhome.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related