PHOENIX, NY – Bruce A. Warner of 21 Brandy Brook Ln., Phoenix, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10, 2022, at the age of 92.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife Marjorie Warner. Bruce was also survived by his two sons, Douglas Warner (Wife Kathleen, and preceded in death by wife, Lori), and son Brian Warner (Wife Susan.)

Bruce was also survived by eight grandchildren: Brendan Warner, Leah Coate (Jacob), Evan Warner (Lauren), Brett Warner, Stephanie Linn (Alex), Mark Warner (Megan), Kelly Warner, and Reed Warner (Shea)

Bruce and Marjorie were also blessed with six great-grandchildren, and two more expected soon.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Elwood and Edythe, and two brothers – Fredrick and Seward Warner, as well as one great grandchild, Jacob Linn.

Bruce was an engineer by trade, rising to the role of Chief Engineer for several organizations. Later Bruce served as Plant Manger for three organizations: Diemolding Corporation of Virgina, Dietooling Corporation, Arrowhead Tool. Upon retirement at age 65, Bruce ran a design and consulting firm, Warner Associates.

Bruce was a wonderful family man who always made time for his wife, two sons, and grandchildren, as well as service for his Jesus Christ.

Early in life, Bruce Warner served in the Army National Guard, and later the US Army. After leaving the military, Bruce returned to earn his high school degree, and also attended community colleges, along with acquiring several professional certifications. In 1958, Bruce Warner became a Certified Instructor by the University of the State of New York to teach classes in mathematics, machine apprentice, blueprint reading, and sketching. Bruce taught classes at Morrisville Community College, and Onondaga Community College and served on industry curriculum advisory boards. Placing on hold a passion of his youth, Bruce later completed his a private pilot license later in life. He also restored two airplanes, and three classic cars – doing his own work and often crafting parts that were no longer available.

Bruce was passionately involved in his church, serving in youth ministry, Sunday School Superintendent, and was an accomplished adult Bible Teacher. He served on the leadership teams of the Kenwood Heights Alliance Church, Church of the Nazarene in Victoria, VA, and Fulton Alliance Church for over 30 years.

A memorial service will be held at Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m. the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton, NY. The service will be followed by brief viewing time, and reception – with family interment service following in Auburn, NY.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has charge of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...