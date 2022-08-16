PHOENIX, NY – C. Robert Patterson, 73, of Phoenix, New York, passed away on August 13, 2022 following a brief illness.

Robert is predeceased by his daughter Megan, and is survived by his loving wife Noreen of Phoenix, NY; daughter Alicia (Jeffrey) and beloved grandson Milo Straight of Cary, NC; and son Benjamin (Shamsi) Patterson of Rockville, MD, and his sister Mary (Eric) Eberhardt of Georgia.

Robert was born on April 21, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was a 1978 graduate of Le Moyne College, Syracuse, New York, and a Certified Public Accountant. He worked diligently in the medical and nonprofit communities to improve the quality of care for clients and patients. Earlier in his career, he volunteered for the Oswego County Special Olympics and later volunteered for the Phoenix Public Library.

Robert served his country in Vietnam. His hobbies included: spending time with his family, tinkering with 1950s tube audio equipment, enjoying jazz music, and painting. He also enjoyed going to concerts around New York and performances at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with Noreen.

Robert loved the mountain west, especially visiting Yellowstone and the Grand Teton National Park. He loved fly fishing and traveled to rivers and streams around the United States. He also enjoyed watching baseball, especially his Pittsburgh Pirates.

Services will be private. Remembrance may be made to The Upstate Foundation, 750 E. Adams Street, Syracuse, NY 13210.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has taken care of his arrangements.

