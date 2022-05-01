FULTON – Cynthia Ruth Lyboult Bellinger, age 68, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully with her children and grandchildren by her side on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Ctr., Syracuse, New York.

She was born in Fulton on May 28, 1953 to her late parents, Leona (Fields) and Lloyd D. Lyboult.

Cindy was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School, class of 1971. She was employed as a nursing assistant for over 30 years at the former James Square Health & Rehab Ctr., Syracuse.

Her interests and hobbies include: Bingo, bowling, watching deer, puzzles, and word searches. She loved making her friends and family all sorts of crafts, and especially spending time with family.

Besides her parents, Lloyd on Feb. 8, 1975, and Leona on Oct. 24, 2011, she was predeceased by her husband William Michael Bellinger on Feb. 16, 2010 and her brother Brian Lyboult on Dec. 5, 2000.

Surviving are her three daughters, Kerrie Nodine (Mike), Kristina (Steve) Misiaszek, and Kendra S. Neupert (Duane) grandchildren, Savanah, Jacob, and Olivia, James, Penelope, Nala, Caitllyn, Lyndsey, Jessie and Robbie; her brother Ralph (Diane) Lyboult; sister-in-law Cynthia Lyboult; brother-in-law Allen (Maureen) Bellinger; brother-in-law Kevin (Nancy) Bellinger; sister-in-law Kathy (John) Moran; sister-in-law Judy Bellinger; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours were on Sunday April 24, 2022 from noon until 3 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

The committal service was on Monday April 25, at 10 a.m. in Pine Plains Cemetery, 8686 Henry Clay Blvd., Clay, NY 13041.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Kerrie Nodine, 412 Leitch St., Fulton, NY 13069

Following the service, there was a gathering hosted by the Phoenix Fire Department, 457 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

