BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Gilbette Alma “Betty” Kaulback, 101, passed away at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY, on Tuesday July 4, 2023. She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Aug. 7, 1921 to her late parents, Antoinette (Languois) and Joseph Ozzias Delaney.

Betty worked in a defense plant during WW II and later, was a home goods packer for Carruthers Moving Co. in Syracuse, NY.

She was predeceased by husband William G. Kaulback; 2 sons Norman James Delaney, and William Ossias Kaulback; daughters Rose Ann Delaney Kaulback and Jean Kostine; a son-in-law James Parker; 4 brothers Gilbert Delaney, Ernest Delaney, Alexander Delaney, and Louis Provost; 2 sisters Rose and Maude.

Surviving are her daughters Antoinette Parker of Pennellville; Karen Pankratz; 2 daughter-in-laws Monica Kaulback of Greenville, SC, Jackie Delaney of Cleveland, OH; several grandchildren W; William O. Kaulback, Joe O’Shea, Tracey Kaulback, Betty Standard, James Parker, Jr. Raymond (Donna) Parker, Michelle (Derek) McAllister, Bryan Arnold, Jacqui Gettleman, Doreen Dalaney Crawley, James Delaney, Keristen Stanford, many great-grandchildren; a few great-great grancchildren; nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, 70 Tappan St., Baldwinsville, NY. A gathering at Bette’s gravesite was on Saturday July 15, 2023.

Condolences to the family in Betty’s memory please go to: agtfuneralhome.com website.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...