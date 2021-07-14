PENNELLVILLE – Glenn R. Cooper, 95, former Pennellville resident passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Born to his late parents, Margaret (Woodard) and Carroll Cooper in Fulton on May 3, 1926. Serving in central Europe in the U. S. Army during World War II from 1944-46. Glenn worked as a top welder at Carrier Corp. for 11 years, a bus mechanic in North Syracuse Central Schools for many years, a part time school bus driver for Phoenix Central Schools, an automotive mechanic and stock car racer. Glenn also taught welding at B.O.C.E.S. He was a parishioner and usher at St. Stephen’s Church, Phoenix, NY; a founding member of Pennellville Fire Dept.; a VFW member; avid snowmobiler, hunter and fisherman. Predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Vivian N. (Lawler) Cooper in October 2020; his sons Bob in 2007, Steve in 2011, and Bill in 2018, as well as his brother Leland in the 1980’s.

Surviving are his daughter Glenda L. Blanchard; his son Glenn “Butch” (Jill Denison) Cooper; four grandchildren, Gerald Cooper, Heather Mautz, Jesse Blanchard, and Lindsey Hodge; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins.

Calling hours are on Sunday July 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main Street, Phoenix. Prayers will be offered by Deacon Jeff Dean at the funeral home, 8:45 a.m., Monday, July 19, followed by a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m., in Saint Stephen’s Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, with the Rev. Joseph E. Scardella officiating. Burial with military Army honors and VFW Post 5540 will follow in Pennellville Cemetery, County Route 54, Pennellville, NY.

