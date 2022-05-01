OSWEGO COUNTY – Harold Daniel James, 84, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday April 23, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born in Oswego, New York, on June 8, 1937 to his late parents, Rhea (Murray) and Lansing James. He served in the National Guard. Harold was a Group Leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Syracuse, New York, for 35 years.

Harold enjoyed repairing small engines, and was a helpful neighbor by fixing their mowers, snow blowers, and other engines. He liked to play card games, and loved spending time with his family. He truly enjoyed S. U. Basketball and L. A. Dodger’s baseball games on television.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Donna M. James; his children Sherry (Jeffrey) Bateman, Jeffrey M. James, and Penny M. Young; six grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beatrice Curran and Harriet Stevens; several nieces and nephews; and many friends; and his German Shepherd Kole.

Calling hours were on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Homes, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

A funeral mass was on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, NY, with the Rev. James C. Fritzen officiating, assisted by Deacon Jeff Dean.

Burial followed the mass of Christian Burial and was in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

