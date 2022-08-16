OSWEGO COUNTY – John Vincent Murtagh Jr. “Jack” died at home Saturday, August 13, 2022.

He was a successful athlete at Phoenix High School. He attended Niagara University. He worked construction for over 40 years; twenty of those with Altman Enterprises. He loved to read and was a regular at Cicero Library. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He most enjoyed boating on Central New York lakes and rivers. He was a passionate SU and Yankees sports fan.

He is predeceased by his parents, John V. and Nora Murtagh and his sister, Patricia Beattie. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Murtagh and Kathy Clark; brothers, Jim Murtagh (Lanette), Bill Murtagh (Sherry), and Michael Murtagh.

Services will be held at Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY. Calling hours are Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.

