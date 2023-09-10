PHOENIX, NY – Joyce A. Hamlin, age 87, of Phoenix, NY, passed away at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY on Monday Sept. 4, 2023. She was born in Fulton, NY on May 5, 1936 to her late parents, Ruth E. (Blance) and Leon J. Van Alstyne. Joyce was a graduate of Phoenix High School, class of 1952.

Joyce had worked as a secretary for Forsom Tool Co., E. Syracuse; Onondaga Window & Door Co., Syracuse throughout her career. She was an avid reader. Joyce was a faithful member of Pennellville United Methodist Church.

Predeceased by her husband Emerson F. Hamlin on October 6, 2014; her sister Elaine Van Alstyne in 1933; her brothers Clarence Van Alstyne, and John “Jack” Van Alstyne.

Surviving are her son Edward J. (Nancy J.) Hamlin; and her daughter Elizabeth A. Young all of Phoenix; her four grandchildren, Rev. Eric (Daidra) Hamlin, Alisa (Ryan) Conger, Andrew (Seble) Young, Aaron (Emily) Young; her 12 great-grandchildren, Rocco Mistico, Ryken Conger, Aviva Conger, Isaac Hamlin, Eli Hamlin, Ethan Young, Blair Young, Logan Young, Ezra Young, Kendall Young, Ezekiel Hamlin, and Ellelta Young; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 16, 2023 in the sanctuary of Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Route 54, Pennellville, NY 13132. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut Street, Phoenix, NY 13135

Contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to: Pennellville United Methodist Church.

You may leave condolences for the family by going to agtfuneralhome.com.

