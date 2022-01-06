CANTON, NY – Karl D. Keller, 81, of Canton, New York, passed away on December 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Funeral Services were held Monday January 3, at noon at the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St.,

Phoenix, NY., with Pastor John Mitchell officiating

Karl was born in Syracuse to Ralph and Ruth Keller on March 19, 1940. He graduated from Phoenix Central Schools in 1958, later earning a degree in Political Science from Hartwick College, Oneonta. Following college, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Quartermaster on board the USS Berkley from 1962-1965.

Throughout his career Karl worked for both government agencies and private universities in the field of Human Resources. He enjoyed raising & training Labrador retrievers, hunting, singing in church choirs & Barbershop Chorus, as well as participating in local theater groups. Karl was an avid fan of Syracuse football & basketball. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Karl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen (Potter) Keller of Canton; 5 daughters, Marie Keller, Kimberly (Todd) Gerrish, Jennifer (Norm) Buyagawan, Erika (Chris) Giacalone, Kathleen (Ron) Keller; 10 grandchildren, Zachary Keller, Aaron & Abbigale Gerrish, Jamie Mooers, Graham & Sawyer Buyagawan, Hannah Keller, Joshua, Jesse and Valerie Giacalone; 1 great-grandson, Carter Belizaire; nieces Linda Grant, Roxanne Demo, Kelda Wells and nephew Jeff Cesvet.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (Dafoe) and Ralph Keller, and sisters, Margaret Jane Wells, and Helen Spence.

Burial in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut St., Phoenix, NY 13135. U.S.Navy and VFW Post 5540 Phoenix, Honor Squads will compliment Karl’s interment.

Memorial donations may be made to Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, 29 Elm St., Potsdam, NY 13676 or a charity of your choice Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY had care of arrangements.

