PHOENIX,NY – Michelle L. Wallace, 58, former Phoenix, NY resident, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center, Syracuse, NY on Monday October 30, 2023.

Born to her late mother L. Julie (Richardson) and Roland J. “Ronnie” Wallace on March 11, 1965. She was living in Mexico, NY at the Community Residence on Washington Street. Michelle enjoyed country music and loved animals especially cats and dogs.

Michelle had worked for Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton, NY for many years. Michelle was predeceased by her mother L. Julie Wallace on 04/24/2003; her brother Mark J. Wallace, Sr. on 08/14/2014; her nephew Mitchell L. Wallace, II on 12/16/1989; and her uncle Allen James Richardson on 02/02/2019, and uncle Randy L. Wallace on 04/10/2014.

Surviving are her father Roland J. “Ronnie” Wallace of Phoenix; her brother Mitchell L. (Denise) Wallace of Oswego; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her many friends.

Graveside service only on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Pennellville Cemetery, 556 County Route 54, town of Schroeppel, Pennellville, NY 13132. Deacon Jeffrey Dean will be officiating.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has care of arrangements.

