PHOENIX, NY – Muntaha (Daoud) Nammoura, 89, born February 26, 1932, passed away on Friday January 28, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

A longtime resident of Phoenix, New York, Muntaha was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church and a member of their Altar Rosary Society. She was also very active in the Red Hat Society.

Muntaha was predeceased by her husband Jamil Nammoura.

Muntaha is survived by her 10 children, Abrahim Nammoura, Elie Nammoura, Clemance Newman, Violette Khabbaz, Josephine Nammoura, Samia Bachir, Eliana Azar, Antoinette Ziadeh, Lody Azar, Lorance Alturk; 26 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister Josephine Sawaya; many nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service will be on Monday January 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Church, where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 469 Main St., Phoenix, NY with the Rev. Joseph E. Scardella officiating.

Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 8668 Co. Rt. 57, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

Calling hours will be on Sunday January 30, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135 or the Phoenix Area Food Pantry, 41 Bridge Street, Phoenix, NY 13135.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related