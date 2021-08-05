PHOENIX, NY – Richard “Dick” Percy Gunsalus, 82, long-time resident of Phoenix, New York, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Born July 19, 1939, in Auburn, New York, he was the oldest son of the late, Wilma P. (Greenfield) and Percy E. Gunsalus.

He is also predeceased by his youngest brother, William Denton in 1966 and middle brother, Ronald Edward in 2001.

Dick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marilyn (Mazzie) A. McMillen; his daughter Catherine Elizabeth (Gunsalus), son-in-law Richard Chiovaro and grandsons, Bradley Frank, Benjamin Richard and Blake Edward Chiovaro of Westerville, Ohio. Other survivors include nieces, Debra (Gunsalus) Caltabiano of Phoenix, NY, Sandra (Gunsalus) Melocik of Dallas, TX, Gretchen (Gunsalus) Sutton of Oswego, NY and extended family and many friends.

Moving to West Phoenix in 1946, Dick was an Altar boy at St. John’s Episcopal Church and attended and graduated from Phoenix Schools in 1957. As soon as he could work, he held a paper route and worked several jobs around town at well-known businesses such as the Red & White, The Bowl Inn, Wood’s Meat Market and Three Rivers Inn. He became an Ironworker Apprentice after High School, following in his father’s trade.

In January 1959, he enlisted in the US Army completing training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He was assigned to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, finished serving 3 years in the Alaskan Defense Command at Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, and discharged from Ft. Lewis, Washington. When discharged in 1962, while he loved his time in Alaska, he was thrilled to drive cross country in his 1954 Maroon Chevy back to Phoenix, NY, where he would make his lifetime home.

He resumed his Ironworker trade and retired from Ironworkers Local 60 Union of Syracuse, NY, a member since 1962. His ironwork included multiple, well-known landmark building and bridge projects across Central and Upstate New York, such as the Carrier Tower, Steam Station units and nuclear plants, Fitzpatrick, Nine Mile 1 and 2; National Bank and State Office buildings in Watertown, Oswego College, Cornell University, Elmira College, Syracuse University, Le Moyne College and Onondaga Community College.

He never truly retired from the trade he loved as he stayed busy using his skills with local projects and performing jobs for friends and neighbors; his reputation was well known for the craftsmanship of his ironworks for which he spent a lifetime honing. He also enjoyed sharing the knowledge and craft of ironwork (blacksmithing) at local “Canal Days” and similar events.

Dick was a member of several fraternal organizations. He was an active Mason for over 54 years, joining Callimachus Lodge #369 F&AM June 21, 1967; he served as its Master (1991); he received the “Dedicated Service Award” (2000) and a 50-year Apron (2017); Member, Oswego River Chapter #270 (High Priest 1980); Scottish Rite 32° Mason Valley of Syracuse (1970); Media Shriners Watertown, NY (1970), Delegate to Imperial Session (1978); Grand Representative of the Grand Council of Arizona, appointed by the Most Illustrious Grand Master Cryptic Masons; Past Illustrious Master of Fulton Council #50, Royal and Select Masters; Phoenix Elizabeth Chapter #172 Eastern Star (1980); Lake Ontario Commandery #32 (Knight Templars). In June 2021, Dick was recognized by Callimachus Lodge for the “Patriot-Brother-Neighbor” Appreciation award for his years of service to the Masons. Also in June, he appeared with other hometown heroes sponsored by the American Legion Post 418; he was surprised and proud to have a banner installed in his honor on Main Street in Phoenix.

Dick was affiliated with several churches over his lifetime, including St. John’s Episcopal Church, Southwest Oswego Methodist Church and the Congregational Church, Phoenix.

Dick was involved with several military organizations. He was a life member of American Legion Horning-Fournier Post 418; Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (previously Stewart-Hope Camp #126), Oneida, NY; Masonic War Vets Post 43, Oswego District. Dick had a lifelong interest in genealogy, traveling around to courthouses and cemeteries before the internet made research a hobby from home. He was a Member of the Syracuse Chapter of National Society of Sons of the American Revolution and was proud to trace his roots to a forefather serving in the American Revolution, as well as to do his part preserving history. This naturally brought him to work with community organizations.

Upon retirement in 1996, in his own words, “I got busy helping the community as fast I could.” His community affiliations included: serving as a Trustee for more than 20 years for the Phoenix Public Library; Trustee for the Phoenix Rural Cemetery for 24 years; and a member of the Schroeppel Landmark Board and Sweet Memorial Building Committee for many years.

He was honored by the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce as “Man of the Year” in 1995. He enjoyed preserving the history of Phoenix. Several flag poles around town were designed and built by his hands, including flagpoles at both the Pioneer and Phoenix Rural Cemeteries, the Bridge House and the Masonic Lodge. He also made accommodations and upgrades to the Sweet Memorial Building’s flagpole that his father Percy put up decades earlier. You might have seen him in any number of parades in the area, on a Shriner’s mini-bike, marching with the veterans or in later years driving his tractor, waving an American flag. He was patriotic and proud to fly the American Flag. Dick was proud to be a member of the Phoenix Community and appreciated the numerous friendships he developed over the years working with other community members to give back to the place he called “home”.

Retirement allowed Dick the time to enjoy new hobbies when friend Stuart Turner introduced him to clocks and tractors. He began collecting and repairing clocks in 1990. He had his first tractor in 2000 and joined the Central NY Tractor Club and Finger Lakes Antique Power Tractor Club, where he made many new friends and could frequently be found at local “plow days” with his pride and joy, his John Deer M, “Matilda”.

Dick also enjoyed traveling with Marilyn and frequent trips to see his grandsons, daughter and son-in-law making memories. Dick was a self-made man with a life well-lived; he was a great husband, father, grandfather, tradesman, community member, friend, and neighbor. May he rest in the peace he has so richly earned. Dick asked that his family and friends enjoy a “celebration of life” in his memory and shared that he “leaves this life with a lifetime of lots of great memories.”

Calling hours will be held Friday, August 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Alanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home in Phoenix, with a Masonic Service at 6:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 7th, at noon, at Alanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, with a procession immediately following to the Phoenix Rural Cemetery for interment.

In lieu of flowers, Dick asks that contributions be made to the Phoenix Public Library (34 Elm Street, Phoenix, NY 13135), the Callimachus Masonic Lodge #369 (451 Main Street, Phoenix, NY 13135) or a community organization or charity of your choice.

