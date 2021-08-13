PHOENIX, NY – Robert P. Stoutenger, 79, of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his home with family by his side.

He was born to Robert M. and Pearl H. (Clark) Stoutenger on March 31, 1942, in Phoenix. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the values he learned there never left him. He was a Carpenter with Union Local 12 out of Syracuse, New York, for 40 years, until his retirement in the early 2000s. Bob was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5540, Phoenix, where he volunteered with Toys for Tots every year; and an active member of American Legion 418, Phoenix.

He was predeceased by his wife, Irene B. Loper, in 2008; as well as his parents and siblings.

Bob is survived by his children, Deborah (Gregory) Wilder, Robert (Darlene) Stoutenger and Floyd (Tina) Stoutenger; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces nephews and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held from 1 – 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 14, at Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY. Burial in Lysander Union Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org/donate/

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...