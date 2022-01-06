WARNERS, NY – Ronald Asa Jones, 77, of Warners, New York, passed away on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Upstate Community Hospital.

Born in Syracuse, New York, to his late parents, Mildred Mae (Parkhurst) and Howard L. Jones, Sr. on October 10, 1944. Ron was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, class of 1962.

Ron was a building roofer specializing in hot tar surface application. Most of his career he was self employed. His interests were woodworking and fishing.

Predeceased by his brothers, James H. in 1990, Henry O. in 2018, and Howard L. Jr. in 2019.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Patricia A. (Bell) Jones; one daughter Sue (Sam) Pitcher; one son Michael Jones; four grandchildren, Katie Jones, Brandon Jones, Kyle Pitcher, and Alexis Pitcher; and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jan (Ron) Johst, and Ada Caines; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were on Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. , with a 7 p.m. service with Frank Cichowski speaking.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has care of arrangements.

