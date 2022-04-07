BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Russell M. Martin, 61, of Baldwinsville, New York, passed away on Sunday April 3, 2022 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Born in Newark, New York, to his mother, Frances I. (Kosloski) and his late father, Leo J. Martin on April 4, 1960.

Russell liked watching all sports on the television, especially baseball, and he was a out-and-out N.Y. Yankees fan.

He also was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants Football Team, as well as the Syracuse Orange Basketball Team. Russell enjoyed cooking; and really loved spending time with his family.

Predeceased by his father, Leo J. Martin; and his step-father John Gerharz.

Surviving are his daughter Stephanie A. (Thomas) Lockwood; a son, Timothy (Katie) Martin; his grandson Noah Mettler; mother Frances Gerharz; his sisters Jeannie Moore, Mary (Charles) Blaney, Capricia Gerharz; his step-mother Carol Martin; nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY has the care of arrangements.

