MOHAWK, NY – Thelma I. Peterson, age 82, of Mohawk, New York, passed away at Saint Elizabeth Hospital/Campus, Utica, New York on April 12, 2022.

Born in Mexico, New York, to her late parents, Evelyn (Cummings) and Clair R. Peterson, Sr. on June 06, 1939. Thelma has resided in the Mohawk Valley for many years including the Middleville Rest Home and more recently the Mohawk Homestead.

Thelma enjoyed animals, crafts, singing, and Bible study.

She is survived by three nieces: Amy (Rich) Kinville, Anne Peterson, and Amanda (Cliff) Crandall.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her five siblings.

Arrangements by Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home in Phoenix, NY.

Graveside services will be held in Vermillion Cemetery, town of New Haven, NY with the Rev. Richard Barling officiating. Services are at the convenience of the family.

