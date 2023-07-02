PHOENIX, NY – Yvonne M. “Vonnie” Bradish, 82, of Fulton (Palermo), passed away at SUNY University Hospital, Syracuse, NY on Tuesday June Y27, 2023. Born April 12, 1941.

She was predeceased by her parents Horice W. and Gertrude E. (McCann) Craw. Also predeceased by her son Mark A. Bradish in 2021; a brother Robert Craw; a sister Betty Sivers.

Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years Edwin L. Bradish; a son Steven T. (Judy) Bradish of Oswego; one treasured and much-loved grandson Jared M. Bradish of Volney; two brothers Everette (Marlene) Craw and Edward (Mary) Craw all of Palermo; 5 sisters Sharon West of Pennellville, Beverly Dubois, Lois (Brien) Steele, Addie (Roy) Dolbear all of Palermo, Doris (Don) McAuslan of Mexico, NY, sister-in-law Barb Craw; several nieces, nephews, cousins.

Yvonne worked for Mexico School District in the School Lunch Program for many years, the last 20 years serving as it’s director, retiring in 1999. She held the office of Secretary Oswego County School Lunch; clerk/treasurer of the Bristol Hill Congregational, UCC, Volney; member of VFW Post 5540 Auxiliary.

Calling hours are on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a 4 p.m. service all in Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

The Reverends Jim and Andy Hinman officiating.

Contributions in Vonnie’s memory to: Bristol Hill Congregational, UCC, 3199 State Rt. 3, Fulton, NY 13069. Eventual Burial in Mexico Village Cemetery.

