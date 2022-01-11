OSWEGO – Aaron Phillip Stoughtenger, 44, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 8, 2022.

Aaron was born on April 12, 1977, and his early life was an uphill battle against many health issues. Despite the odds, Aaron grew up to be a happy young man who lived his life with joy, humor, and fierce devotion to his many families.

Aaron’s first family was his devoted mother, Doreen Stoughtenger Ryther, and her mom, Debbie Best Stoughtenger Felicia, whom Aaron called his ‘Ma’; his brother, Benjamin Ryther, with whom he grew up and formed an unbreakable bond; his other brother Luke Alton, who has always been there for him; and the only dad he ever knew and always looked up to, Stanton Ryther. This family includes at least 100 aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins and many close friends. Aaron lived in the City of Fulton, in the midst of this loving community, until he moved to Oswego in 1998.

In Oswego, Aaron discovered his second family at his new home, on East 12th Street where he lived with four other adults with developmental disabilities prior to his passing. He grew very close to his housemates and the staff at Oswego County Opportunities who worked at the residence over the years. He is remembered as fun-loving, sensitive, and energetic.

Aaron’s third family was formed at his workplace, Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton, a nonprofit that assists individuals with vocational supports and employment opportunities. He worked at O-I for over 20 years and always looked forward to going to work every day.

Over the years Aaron kept his love of simple things: playing cards, skee-ball, bowling, watching girls wrestling, watching football and hockey, dancing to just about any music, going to Dunkin’ Donuts, and spending time with those he loved. He was one of those lucky people who could eat everything in site without increasing his waistline, and he had boundless energy. Aaron was often able to sense what others were feeling and give a pat on the shoulder or a giant hug. He always saw the best in everyone.

He is survived by his mom, Doreen, and her partner Kent Weir; his brother, Benjamin; brother Luke Alton; brother Matthew Ryther; sister, Kate (Jason) Smith; close friend Erica Clark; his aunts, Estelle (Rick) Haggerty, Deborah (Carl) Fiorini, and Betsy (Chuck) Copps; his uncles, Jerry (Marylou) Stoughtenger, James (Kelly) Stoughtenger, and William Stoughtenger as well as many, many cousins.

He is also survived by his East 12th St. family and his many friends at Oswego Industries.

Aaron was predeceased by his Ma, Debbie; his dad, Stanton Ryther; his uncles Mike Stoughtenger, Chris Stoughtenger, and Douglas Stoughtenger.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Oswego Industries, Oswego County Opportunities, the Central New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the charitable organization of your choice.

To leave a message of sympathy for Aaron’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

