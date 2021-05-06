Albert William McCarty, 86, also known as “Gramps” or “Pops” to all who loved him, died at home on Monday, May 3, 2021 following a series of health concerns.

Albert was born May 6, 1934 to Harry and Anna McCarty and was employed by Sealright in Fulton for 43 years until his retirement in 1996.

All who knew him would agree, “Gramps” lived his life on his own terms and his own way. He loved telling stories, listening to old-time country music, playing cards, and scratch off lottery tickets. Gramps enjoyed spending time with his family and was always up for a cruise to his favorite bars for “Just a couple of cold ones” and the many hugs from his pals and pretty ladies. His son Bill describes his father as “The rock that kept us together.” His son, Al recalls his father, “Being proud of me and my accomplishments, no matter what.” His grandson Davey says of his grandfather, “If it wasn’t for him, none of us would be here”. As Al’s son, Bill says, “It’s not what you have, It’s what you leave behind.” In Gramps case, he has left behind the best memories, a million laughs, stories to tell for years and his family and friends who will love and remember him forever.

Albert was predeceased by his longtime companion, Patricia Mika; his brother, James McCarty; his sisters, Helen Raymond, Ena Muir and Mary Merritt.

Gramps is survived by his children, William F. (Dottie Mills) McCarty of Fulton, Albert M. (Kelly Fischer) McCarty of Scriba and Diane (David) Turner of Volney; his brother, Edward (Ruth) McCarty of Fulton; his sister, Lillian Fralic of Florida; his brother-in-law, Charles Raymond of Palermo; his grandchildren, Chris McCarty of Hastings, Amanda Talamo of Florida, Jamie and Joseph McCarty of Germany, Wendy Holden of Sterling, Samantha Lewis of Minetto, Jesse McCarty of Scriba, Jason Turner of Fulton, Daniel Turner, David “Davey” Turner and Ashley Turner all of Volney. He was also blessed with an “honorary granddaughter” Mandy LeBeau; 10 beautiful great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Burial will be in Chase Cemetery, Lysander. To leave a message of sympathy for the McCarty family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

