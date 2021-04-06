OSWEGO – Angela M. Zagame, 44, of Oswego, New York, passed with her loving family by her side on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Angela was born and raised in Oswego and was the daughter of Susan (David) Aubertine of Oswego and Sheldon (Annie) Rowe of Fulton.

Angela loved her job at The Palladium-Times and her Pall-Times family. She loved spending time with her family, four wheeling, boating, camping and being outdoors enjoying life. Angela was very artistic with her wood burning and the laminations she took such pride in.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Hank Mitchelson; a sister, Katielyn Aubertine; and her mother-in-law, Katherine Zagame.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Salvatore Zagame of Oswego; her two beautiful daughters, Adriana Zagame and Adison Zagame, both of Oswego, who were the light of her life; grandmother, Peg Mitchelson of Oswego; her twin sister, Chrissy (Greg) Mitchelson of Oswego and their daughter, Chelsey Mitchelson, and sister Sam Rowe of Fulton; brothers Sheldon Rowe Jr. of Fulton, Jeremy Rowe and Corby Rowe, both of Fulton; her aunts, Brenda (Steve) Bohall, who was very dear to Angela’s heart, and Kim (Steve) Perras; her uncle, Fred Mitchelson; her beloved dog, Roxie (Palladium-Times mascot); and many aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the Rowe and Aubertine families.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Memorial services are private.

To leave a message of sympathy for Angela’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

