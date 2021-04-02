FULTON – Calling hours for Brian J. Dolbear, 56, of Fulton, who passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 and for his step-father, Charles F. “Chuck” Boardway, 63, of Fulton, who passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Memorial services for Brian and Chuck will be held at 4 p.m. at the end of the visitation. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

