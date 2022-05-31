FULTON – Carlton J. Rusaw, 87, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at St. Luke Residential Health Services in Oswego, New York.

He was born October 18, 1934 in Fulton to Francis and Georgia Ruth Rusaw and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1953. Carl married Sandra “Sandy” Rose in 1954 and began their family in the Town of Volney. They owned Mayrobin Kennels where they raised and showed purebred collies.

He was employed at Armstrong World Industries for 13 years and retired from Alcan, where he was their Cost Accountant for over 20 years. Carl was a past member of the Oswego County Legislature serving District 11 and was elected to the Volney Town Board several times.

He was a former member of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation and a communicant of Holy Trinity Church in Fulton. One of Carl’s favorite pastimes was driving down the road pulling his camper on his way to the Adirondacks. He enjoyed a good campfire, a cold Pepsi in his hand and listening to the New York Yankees game on the radio. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Carl is survived by his children, Daniel (Joanne) Rusaw of Florida, Cathy Maxam of Oswego, Carol (Earl) Sixberry of Fulton, Katrina Rusaw of Fulton and Nancy (Wesley) Belcher of Fulton; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Rusaw in 2002; his brothers, Kenneth and Harold Rusaw; his sisters, Marian Ronalds and Hazel Bugow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in Carl’s memory may be made to the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation, 3002 State Route 3, Fulton, NY 13069. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

