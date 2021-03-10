OSWEGO – Carrie A. Reynolds, 45, of Oswego, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

She was born June 22, 1975 in Oswego to Robert and Jennifer Reynolds and attended Hannibal High School. Carrie enjoyed listening to Rap music, coloring, going on long walks and she was very proud of her children.

She is survived by her children, Bethany Reynolds of Fulton, Catrina Reynolds of Auburn and Jessy Reynolds of Fulton; two brothers, Rob (Sherie) Reynolds and Mike (Debbie) Reynolds both of Fulton; four grandchildren, Edan Meilunas, Connor Manchester, Jace Beyrau and Cailyn Reynolds; three nieces and two nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Jennifer Reynolds.

There are no calling hours, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Carrie’s memory may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or online at hdsa.org.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Reynolds family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...