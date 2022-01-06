FULTON – CSM Charles D. Rubins, USA Retired, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.

Chuck was born November 28, 1949 in Duxbury, Massachusetts to John and Celia Hagbourne Rubins. Chuck entered the U.S. Army in 1969 and served one Tour of Duty in Vietnam. His military career included graduating from Airborne & Sergeant Major Academy and he participated in Army Ranger training. Chuck was an instructor at the University of Delaware Army R.O.T.C. and a member of the initial forces assigned to Fort Drum when it became a full active-duty installation. He served in Somalia, Germany, Korea, Hawaii, Panama and numerous states in the continental United States. Charles retired from the U.S. Army in 1997 as a Command Sergeant Major.

Upon his retirement from the Army, Chuck was employed as a mechanic at several auto dealerships in the area including Tucker Cadillac Pontiac-GMC in Oswego and Fred Raynor Ford in Fulton. He retired in 2011 from Burdick Hyundai in Cicero.

Chuck enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, astronomy and going to Disney World. Moreover, he cherished the time spent with his family and preparing breakfast especially for his grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 51 ½ years, Roberta (Vincente) Rubins; his children, David (Heidi) Rubins, Angela Rubins and Laura (Peter) Spadora; his grandchildren, Alexandra Rubins, Miranda, Madeline and Lauren Spadora, Joseph, Derrick and Victoria Hill; his brothers, John and Paul Rubins.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his sister, June Holder and by his brothers, Richard and Frank Rubins.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 with services and military honors to follow at 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Face coverings will be required. To leave a message of sympathy for the Rubins family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

