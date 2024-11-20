FULTON – November 19, 2024, Diane Marie Shortt, a devoted mother, cherished grandmother, and loving wife, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 19, 2024. Born on August 6, 1944, in Rome, NY, to Ernest Weissmuller and Helen Grinnell, Diane was a longtime Fulton resident and retired after 40 years of service at A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital.

Diane found joy in the simple things in life — watching her “stories,” playing bingo, taking casino trips with friends, catching up on celebrity gossip magazines, and making homemade fudge. She also had a passion for shopping, particularly for matching pajamas. Her greatest joy, however, was her family and friends, and Diane had a gift for making everyone feel loved.

She is predeceased by her husband, Shorty (Sherwood), and we take great comfort in knowing they are now reunited. Diane’s memory lives on in her children, Kimberly Busch and Michael (Shari) Shortt; her grandchildren, Jamie (James) Omundsen, Brian Busch (Mackenzie Harpst), Ryan Shortt, and Nicole Mistico (Austin Szymanski); her great-grandson, Beckett; three sisters, four brothers, treasured in-laws and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Affectionately nicknamed a “worrywart,” we will miss her reminders to “call her when we get home,” as we remember her caring heart always.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the entire team at the Manor at Seneca Hill for their compassionate care, from the front desk to housekeeping, kitchen staff, and nursing aides.

While the family will hold private services, we encourage you to honor her memory by wearing your best matching pajamas and sharing a kind word with a loved one or stranger, as that was Diane’s way. Condolences for Diane’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

