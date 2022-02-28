FULTON – Evelyn Pardue, 90, of Fulton, New York, passed away on February 26, 2022 at Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Cleveland, Georgia, Evelyn and her husband William, along with their two sons moved to Fulton, New York in 1954. Evelyn retired from the Nestle Company after many years of service. She truly loved working in her garden and in her beautiful flower beds. She was predeceased by her husband William in 2007.

Evelyn is survived by her sons and their families, James Farrell (Patricia) Pardue of Fulton, NY and Waymon (Marjorie) Pardue of Ponte Vedra, FL; grandchildren, Ryan Pardue, Jaime (Patrick) Dumser and Adam (Heidi Weinfert) Pardue; great grandchildren, Brody and Bailey Dumser.

The family would like to thank all the employees of Seneca Hill Manor for all their compassion and wonderful care that Evelyn received.

As per Evelyn’s request, all services will be private. To leave a message of sympathy for the Pardue family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

