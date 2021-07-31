Griffin Campbell MacDonald, 43, of Syracuse, New York, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.

He was born January 31, 1978 in Newton Lower Falls, Massachusetts to Robert and Janice MacDonald. He attended school in Nashua, New Hampshire prior to relocating to Central New York where he graduated from Hannibal High School in 1997. Griffin enjoyed classic muscle cars and volunteering his time to visit veterans in the Syracuse V.A. Medical Center.

Griffin is survived by his mother, Janice Campbell Lye of Fulton; his brothers, Scot (Kate) MacDonald and their son, Kelen of Nashua, New Hampshire and Owen (Brittany) MacDonald of Midwest City, Oklahoma; his uncles, James J. Campbell, MD, William C. (Sandra) Campbell, John and Craig MacDonald as well as several cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert MacDonald in 2000.

There are no calling hours or services. Contributions in Griffin’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, the Gary Sinise Foundation online at garysinisefoundation.org or to the Fisher House Foundation online at fisherhouse.org

To leave a message of sympathy for Griffin’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

