FULTON – Howard McCann, 76, of Fulton, New York, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 28, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Howard was born June 29, 1945 in Oswego to Wesley and Ina McCann. He was an inventor and was always building projects from scrap wood. Howard was known for his beautiful tomato garden and he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hiking.

Howard is survived by his sisters, Alvira Rossitter, Bertha Foster and Amanda Forrest as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Leo, Albert, Ralph and Ronnie McCann.

The McCann family would like to thank the Dr. LaFond for his guidance and care provided to Howard throughout the years, the staff at Kinney Pharmacy for assisting Howard and Howard’s neighbors for always being there to lend a hand with lawn care and other jobs around his home. God bless you all, Howard was very blessed.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the services. Burial will be in the spring at Fairdale Rural Cemetery in Hannibal.

To leave a message of sympathy for Howard’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

