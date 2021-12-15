FULTON – Kamie Brown Day, 39, of Jamestown, formerly of Fulton, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

She was born November 12, 1982 in Syracuse to Gary Steven and Faith Marie Fuller Brown. Kamie was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 2001 and continued her education at Nyack College where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education in 2005 and her Master’s degree in Special Education from LeMoyne College in 2014.

Kamie enjoyed working with young children and was an elementary teacher at the Oswego Community Christian School. As an active member of the Fulton Alliance Church, Kamie participated in both the children’s and the women’s ministries. Her love of God led her to missionary work in Puerto Rico and Haiti. She was also a missionary with the World Race Organization helping people in 11 countries within 11 months.

Kamie was a youth leader at the Martville Assembly of God church and was a long-time counselor at Camp Talooli for many years. Her free time was spent fishing, camping, hiking, and giving of herself to family but most importantly, strengthening her relationship with God.

Kamie is survived by her husband, Aaron Day of Jamestown; her daughter, Hadassah Marie; her mother, Faith Fuller of Zephyrhills, FL; her siblings, Hope Brown of Syracuse, Steven Brown of California, Daniel Brown of Oswego, David Michael Brown of Paris, NY, Kevin Brown of Tampa, FL, Brian Brown of Florida, Matthew Boardway of Juliet, TN and Elizabeth Boardway of Hastings; her mother-in-law, Charlene Day of Nichols, NY; two uncles, Tim Fuller of Central Square and Nick Fuller of Fulton; her aunt, Robin (John) Elder of Largo, FL as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Gary Steven Brown and by her grandparents, Virginia Bacon, Morris and Hilda Brown.

Calling hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 with services to follow at the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton.

Burial will be in the spring in Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Aaron Day, c/o the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton, NY 13069. To leave a message of sympathy for the Day family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...