OSWEGO – Leroy “Lad” Bowen, 82 of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.

He was born December 17, 1938 in Fulton to Raymond and Doris Bowen. Leroy retired from the Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 73, Oswego where he had been employed as a pipefitter for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time on his HAM radio, his CB and hosted a local CB web club. Leroy was an avid fan of NASCAR, his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Leroy was also a gunsmith and enjoyed collecting and refurbishing old firearms. He was always known for being a helping hand to others and donating to several charities in the area including Toys for Tots and local food pantries.

Leroy is survived by six children, Leroy (Lois) Bowen, Jr. of Pulaski, Penny (Mike) Grennell of Fair Haven, Rhonda (Patrick) Davenport of Red Creek, Scott (Ellen) Bowen of Hannibal, Kevin (Laurie) Bowen of Fulton and Susan (Richard) Metcalf of Fulton; his siters, Janet (Don) Bramer of Hannibal and Linda Phelps of Cato as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was predeceased by his wife, Mildred Bowen and by his brother, Raymond Bowen, Jr.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July, 16, 2021 at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, County Route 3, Hannibal. Following the burial, Leroy’s family will receive friends at the Hannibal American Legion Prior Stock Post 1552, 226 Rochester St., Hannibal, New York.

Contributions in Leroy’s memory may be made to the Oswego County SPCA, P.O. Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069 or online at oswegocountyspca.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Bowen family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

