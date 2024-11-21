FULTON – November 20, 2024, Mary C. DeLong, 80, of Fulton passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego with her family by her side. She was born December 9, 1943 to Frederick and Alice Cavalier in Fulton, New York and was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School in 1961. Her career began at Sealright where she was employed as a switchboard operator and later as a machine operator at Birdseye. Following her time at Birdseye, she began working for the Fulton City School District as a lunch lady at Fairgrieve Elementary School and retired from Eagle Comtronics in 2004. Mary was always involved in her children’s lives and was active as a Knee-High Basketball coach, was a girl scout leader and coached Kiwanis baseball teams. She attended all of her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and was known for her very enthusiastic attitude which prompted her being a member of the Fulton Sports Booster club. Mary enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Thursday Night Ladies League at Bowlarama in Oswego.

Mary is survived by her children, Ann Marie Matheson of Auburn, Amy Dana of Fulton, Alice (Jeremy) Laws of Fulton and Douglas (Holly) DeLong of Auburn; her brother, Edward (Maggie) Cavalier of Rochester, Frederick (Jeanann) Cavalier of Fulton and Joseph (Nancy) Cavalier of Fulton; her sister, Joann Cavalier of Fulton; her grandchildren, Dominic, Jeremy Jr., Isaac, Eliana, Emily, Molly, Lilly, Grace and Douglas III as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Douglas DeLong and her sisters, Judy Cavalier and Barbara VanDelinder; and by her son-in-law, Richard Dana.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2024 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Oswego County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069 or online at www.oswegocountyspca.org. Condolences for the DeLong family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...