OSWEGO – Norman C. Brundage, 68, of Cortland, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. Norman was born February 8, 1955 in Syracuse to Charles and Edith Brundage.

He retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant and served in Operation Desert Storm. After his military service, Norman was employed as a tractor trailer driver for several local companies including Landstar in Brewerton and MTS in Oswego.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Samantha Brundage of Fulton; his brother, Charles (Loretta) Brundage of Syracuse; his grandchildren, Hunter and Daelyn and by his niece, Jennifer Brundage of Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in Norman’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

