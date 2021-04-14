Ronald Frank Abraham

FULTON – Ronald “Ron” Frank Abraham, 78, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Fulton passed into eternal life on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021.

He was born on July 21, 1942 in Scranton, PA to Alfred “Ken” and Mary Boschek Abraham. Ron died at his home as per his wishes with his son and friends by his side.

In his youth, his family moved to Fulton, NY where he attended school, graduating from Fulton High School Class of 1960. Ron then attended Syracuse School of Technology and earned an Associates degree in Electrical Engineering. He was hired by General Electric- Electrical Engineering department, in Syracuse, NY. In 1968 the department was transferred to Phoenix, Arizona. He remained in Arizona but never forgot his small hometown roots; traveling often “back home”, as he called it, to visit family and friends. The majority of his 40-year career was at Honeywell, purchased from GE, where he worked and designed systems for the International Space Station. He was so proud of his accomplishments, having earned two global patents and several US patents. He retired from Honeywell in 2010.

Ronald Abraham enjoyed travel for work, even to France and England, trips to San Diego, Rocky Point, Las Vegas, and New York. He prided himself on home remodeling. His interests for free time included; tennis, golf, and hanging with his friends at Bobby McGee’s/ Bobby Q’s.

Ron was predeceased by his parents, his brother Kenneth Abraham and just five weeks ago his brother Gaylord Abraham.

He is survived by his son Ronald Franklin Abraham of Phoenix, AZ, his sisters Nancy (Clifford) Dann and Elsie Tucci both of Fulton, NY., many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Three of his special friends were a part of Ron’s journey with cancer for 27 months, Dan and Ann Schriek of Peoria, AZ, and Louella LeClair of Fulton, NY.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with inurnment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Following Ronald’s committal service, graveside services for Ronald’s brother Gaylord will be at 12 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Mount Adnah Cemetery.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Abraham family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

