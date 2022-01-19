FULTON – Ursula P. Brett, 87, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Ursula was born in Curry, Co. Sligo, Ireland to her late parents, James and Catherine Brett. Upon emigrating to the U.S., she resided and worked in Auburn, New York, and later moved to Fulton.

She was employed by Marine Midland Bank (now Community Bank) where she held many different positions, retiring as Platform Assistant. Ursula really enjoyed working with her co-workers and her many customers. She always said she loved her job. She enjoyed taking care of people.

Ursula was a past member of the ladies auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians where she held various offices. Also, during this time she became a proud American citizen. She made many trips back to her native Ireland to visit her parents and to England to visit her brothers and their families.

Ursula was a faithful communicant of Holy Trinity Church (formerly Immaculate Conception Church) where she was a former member of the RCIA team, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the collection counting team and she also worked on many church festivals.

She loved her home and family and family get-togethers. She so enjoyed her patio, flowers and watching and feeding the birds. Every morning in the summertime she would come down the stairs and look out to see the flowers and the bird feeders. She was a fan of the Yankees, Syracuse basketball and the Buffalo Bills.

Besides her parents, Ursula was pre-deceased by her brothers James and Michael, her sister-in-law, Mary Brett and her brother-in-law, John Cullen.

Ursula is survived by her fond siblings. Maura Cullen of Corfu, NY, Nora (Paul) Pickett of Baldwinsville, NY, Patrick Joseph (P. J.) of Derby, England and Bernadette of Fulton, NY. She is also survived by her fond nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her nephew, Rev. John Cullen of Buffalo, NY and Rev. Joseph Scardella at 11 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

If desired, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo, St., Fulton, NY 13069 or a charity of your choice. To leave a message of sympathy for the Brett family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com. May Ursula’s soul Rest in Peace, Amen.

