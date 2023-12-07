OSWEGO – Concetta M. “Connie” Gosek, 74, passed away this past Monday afternoon.

She was born in Fulton, NY and is the daughter of the late Dr. Francis T. and Flora (Spadaro) Cincotta.

She was the wife of John J. Gosek of Oswego. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, John B. Gosek and Christopher Gosek, both of Oswego. Connie is also survived by her seven siblings, including three brothers, Francis Cincotta of Chicago, IL, Daniel (Maureen ) Cincotta of Virginia, and Joseph Cincotta of California. Her four sisters surviving her are her twin, Grace Cincotta of Rochester, Virginia Caraway of Liverpool, Christine Cincotta of Oswego, and Annette(Chris) Seymour of Ballston Spa, NY.

Connie had four grandchildren, Hunter McQuaid and Brydie McQuaid of North Carolina, Stella Gosek of North Carolina, and Abraham Mays of Oswego.

She was educated in the Fulton schools and is a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School in Oswego. Connie went on to attend college at the National College of Education in Illinois and Ohio State University, before graduating from the State University of New York at Oswego. She taught kindergarten in the Oswego City School District for 30 years, one at Minetto Elementary School and the remaining 29 at Frederick Leighton Elementary in Oswego.

Whether “Mrs. Gosek,” as she was known to the hundreds of adoring children who she helped set on the path to academic success as they came through her kindergarten classroom, or “Connie,” as she was known while wearing the hat of devoted, loyal, wife, kind and generous friend or thoughtful and caring sister to her seven brothers and sisters, all can agree that the only thing bigger than her smile was her enormous heart. Likewise, to the two people lucky enough to be able to call her “mom,” there was no one who could possibly have stood behind and been there for her boys John and Christopher more… from the day of their birth, straight through until her untimely passing earlier this week.

As she grew older and on to her retirement years, Connie’s big, huge heart was undeniably its most happy when she was in the presence of those who came to know her by yet another name… “Grammie.” Whether on one of her countless walks across town here in Oswego, donning full costume garb in accordance with every passing holiday, or, during a visit with a friend for a cup of coffee, no one could deny that Connie Gosek was happiest, proudest, and beaming with pride as she was quick to show off a picture or ten of what became the center of her universe… her grandchildren.

In retrospect, it is somewhat ironic that her chosen profession would be as a teacher, as in wearing any of the above hats…sister, friend, wife, mother, and “Grammie,’ the lessons those , fortunate enough to have shared in Connie’s life have learned are many. She taught us of selflessness. She taught us of kindness, and she taught us of love, and even in her absence, all of those whose lives were touched by this amazing woman can take the lessons we learned from her and apply them to make each of our lives and kinder and more special place.

Calling hours will be Sunday, December 10 from 2-5 p.m. at Dain- Cullinan Funeral Home in Oswego. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepard at St. Stephen’s Church in Oswego.

