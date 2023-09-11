SCRIBA, NY – Raymond S. Jones, Jr., of Scriba, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2023 at the age of 98. He was the son of the late Raymond S Jones, Sr and Theresa Worden Jones Whitlock.

He owned and operated Jones Supply and Construction Company in Scriba. He was a skilled carpenter, electrician and mechanic. He was happiest logging in the woods and mowing his land.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Scriba and Half-shire Historical Societies. He and his longtime partner, Carol Holladay, attended many dances throughout central New York.

Mr. Jones was a founding member of the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving are his children, Cathy Zappala, Natalie (John) Roy, Gregory (Susan) Jones and Christine (Robert) Close, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a sister-in-law Ferna Jones and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Alberta Jones, siblings Sarah (John) Stewart, Dorothy (Clarence) King, Kenneth Jones , Shirley Jones and son-in-law, James Zappala.

In accordance with Ray’s wishes, no services will be held. A private burial will take place at Pecks Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

