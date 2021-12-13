OSWEGO – Rita Starr Loomis Maiurano 68 years of age received her wings December 10, 2021.

She was born in Oswego, New York, on July 6, 1953 to Starr G Loomis and Doris Stevens Loomis. Rita attended Alice E Mackin School in Oswego and worked many years at Oswego County Industries until her retirement.

Rita was always very loving and happy. Rita loved to play cards and was hard to beat. She was also known to enjoy a few nips of beer. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to bowl. Also loved all of her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband Joe Maiurano of Oswego, sister Jean Parkhurst of Oswego, brothers Bert Loomis Mexico NY, George Loomis Trinity NC, Dennis Loomis Clover SC, James Loomis Oswego NY.

The family would like to thank the very caring and compassionate staff on c-wing at Morning Star Nursing home for Rita ’s fine care.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, December 19 at the Dain Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego. Funeral services will immediately follow.

