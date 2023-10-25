OSWEGO – Robert S. McGrath, 72 years old, of Oswego, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 24th surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Born July 25th, 1951, in Oswego, NY, Robert was a graduate of Oswego Public High School. The son of John William and Catherine Agnes (Sherman) McGrath. Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth (Banta) McGrath; son, Spencer Robert (Linda) McGrath of Aachen, Germany; daughter, Alison Kate McGrath of Charleston, SC; two grandsons, Arthur and Edwin McGrath of Aachen, Germany; and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Robert was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Ann. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Steele of Camillus, NY; Catherine Philpott of Denver, CO; and Mary Margaret McGrath of Oswego, NY; and his brothers, John W. McGrath, Jr. of Oswego, NY; David McGrath of Newark Valley, New York; and Tom (Benette) McGrath of Fayetteville, NY.

Robert worked for Laborers Local Union No. 214 before becoming Clerk of the Works for the City of Oswego for 31 years until his retirement at the end of 2020. Since 1996, Robert, and his wife, Liz, were proprietors of The Clubhouse Tavern on West Second Street in Oswego, as well as the seasonal bar and venue, Spencer’s Ali, from 2000 to 2021, and, as some will remember, the short-lived Clubhouse Café. Robert was a consummate barkeeper with a large heart and warm embrace. His love of bartending and his strong work ethic made running a family business a cheerful endeavor for over 25 years.

Robert was a generous person who offered his helping hand in a variety of ways. Dedicated to local charitable causes, Robert frequently organized donation events. Most notably, for the local United Way, where he hosted an annual breakfast for 15 years to benefit the Stuff-A-Bus campaign during the Oswego Harborfest weekend. Whether he was helping to ensure Oswego City School students are well-fed through his involvement with Blessings in a Backpack, or simply snow-blowing neighbors’ driveways after a heavy lake-effect snowfall, Robert enjoyed helping others.

As a lover of Lake Ontario, he found peace looking upon Oswego harbor from his house on Fifth Street. One of his greatest joys was watching freight ships arrive in the harbor with his two grandsons on his lap. Robert always remained a child at heart. From the same coal trestle that as a kid he would jump and swim from, he watched the sunset with his grandchildren while lighting sparklers. He was a proud father and affectionate grandpa who built play forts and told funny jokes. He will be missed.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 West Second Street in Oswego.

A service will follow the calling hours at 3:00 Sunday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory can be made to the United Way of Greater Oswego County, 1 South First Street, Fulton, NY 13069.

