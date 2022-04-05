OSWEGO COUNTY – Bruce N. Strong, 70, passed away on April 3, 2022, at the Fravor Group Home in Mexico, New York.

He was born in Oswego, New York, on Christmas Day in 1951 and was a son of the late Thomas and Hazel (Gagnon) Strong.

He was employed with Oswego Industries for many years.

Surviving are his two sisters, Liz (Len) Lagoe of Las Vegas, Linda Carta of California, four brothers, Patrick (Terry) Strong of Oswego, Raymond Strong of Fulton, Thomas Strong Jr. of California, and William Strong of Ontario, N.Y. and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Strong in 1974, sister-in-laws Marianne (Boyzuck) Strong in 2012, and Lynette (Dyck) Strong in 2021.

The family of Bruce Strong would like to thank all of Bruce’s Family and Friends at Fravor Group Home, Sable Group Home, and CNY DSO Oswego County Team for all of their love, help, and support throughout his life.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the Oswego County Hospice, 70 Bunner Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

