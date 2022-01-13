OSWEGO – Daniel R. Brett, 60, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on January 9, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Fulton, New York, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth (Earle) Brett and was a graduate of Hannibal High School.

He was a member of Carpenters #276. Mr. Brett was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving from 1979-1982. He was an avid NY Jets fan who was a good husband and was a loving father. His grandson was the apple of his eye. He loved to share and read books with his daughter. Dan loved to work on projects with his son and was an avid hunter.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Abare) Brett, a son, Cody ( friend, Bella Winklestine) Brett of Oswego, a daughter, Heather (Michael) Curran of Arizona, a grandson, Crue Curran, a sister, Kathy (Gordon) Barkley, two brothers, Steve Brett, John (Kristin) Brett, nieces and nephews, Larry Stock, Tim Stock, Jason Bivens, Lana Guynup, Chancy Mattot, Ann Reynolds, Billy Reynolds, Emily Brett, Shannon Brett, Sarah Groom, Amanda Decker, Shantelle Brett, Danielle Brett, Jacob Brett, and Jamie Brett.

He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Brett.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home. The family requests that everyone attending the calling hours to please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256

