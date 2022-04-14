SCRIBA, NY – Diane L. Spicer, 72, of Scriba, New York, sadly lost her courageous battle with cancer on April 11, 2022.

She will be remembered as a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, co-worker, and friend.

Born in Scriba, NY, to the late Lavere “Coe” and Theodora Enos Upcraft, she resided in Scriba her entire life.

Diane was happiest when she was surrounded by her loving family. Many cherished memories were created during family gatherings large and small. Diane worked at Paul’s Big M in Oswego, New York, for over 40 years where she held many roles, including customer service and bookkeeping.

She and her husband Charlie spent a great deal of time camping and enjoyed their summer weekends at Brennan Beach for the past 18 years. Those who knew Diane well understood her lifelong passion for Elvis. One of her greatest pleasures, however, was traveling to Disney World with her family. Diane was also an active member of the Lycoming United Methodist Church where she served as a trustee for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Joan Hyde, Gloria Best, and Cathy Stoutenberg.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Charles E. Spicer. Diane will forever be missed by her children Brian (Kristin) Simoneau, Barbara (Kyle) LaTray, and Brett Simoneau; her step-children Tammy (Mike) Brooks, Charles (Nicole) Spicer, and Mike (Stephanie) Spicer; her siblings Dean Upcraft, Frances (Jim) Searles, Carl (Jane) Upcraft, and Roxann (Charles) Parkhurst.

Additionally, Diane’s love will forever be remembered by her many grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews, in whose lives she played a special and profound role.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home,154 East Fourth Street, Oswego, NY, 13126 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am from the Lycoming United Methodist Church, 174 Miner Road, Oswego, NY, 13126.

Burial will follow at the North Scriba Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related