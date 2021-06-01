OSWEGO – Elizabeth J. Renski, 96, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on May 31, 2021 at the Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Martin and Marie Schadt and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was employed with General Electric for 38 years. Elizabeth loved to garden and tend to her flowers. Bird watching was one of her favorite hobbies.

Surviving are her two sisters, Ruth Sciortino of Oswego, Alice Barbagallo of Fulton and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Renski, two sisters, Helen Burger, Ann Ensworth and two brothers, George Schadt and John Schadt.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...