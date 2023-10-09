Elizabeth “Sandy” Clift

OSWEGO – Elizabeth O. Clift daughter of Thomas Edward O’Neil and Catherine Serow O’Neil died at Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse on October 6, 2023.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years Philip and her son Jeffrey Clift (Jennifer). Also surviving is Sandy’s brother Thomas O’Neil (Kim).

She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers: Ellen Sarah Brown, Mary Patricia O’Neil (Luther), Catherine O’Neil, Dennis Michael O’Neil (Susan), Arthur Laurence O’Neil (Kolbe), and Jeremiah O’Neil (Sandy).

Sandy graduated from Saint Paul’s Academy, Oswego Catholic High School, and SUNY Oswego with a Master’s degree. She taught at several elementary schools in Fulton, New York. She was a devoted teacher for over 20 years. She enjoyed horseback riding, karate, belly dancing and gardening. She was also an accomplished artist and a member of the Riverside Artisans cooperative in Oswego.

Sandy was a devoted mother and wife. She was thoughtful, kind, and generous to all she knew. She cared for the wild and stray animals that wandered into her backyard. She was much loved and she had a great smile that came easily to her face. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oswego College Foundation/RCA. https://www.oswego.edu/rice-creek/membership-support

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

