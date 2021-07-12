Evelyn S. Perras, 97, who was born in Chaumont, New York, to the late Riley Wallace Benney and Emiline (Flake) Benney passed away on July 10, 2021.

Evelyn was a retiree of the Sears Corporation. She was a volunteer teacher’s aide at the St. Paul’s School in Leesburg, Florida and was a member of the Rosary Club at St. Paul’s Church in Leesburg. She made many rosaries for missions all around the world. Evelyn was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd in Oswego, New York.

Surviving are her four children, David (Patricia) Perras, Mary (Steven) Pierce, Stephen (Kim) Perras, Thomas (Linda) Perras, a daughter-in-law, Teresa Perras, thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Wilfred David Perras, son, Lawrence R. Perras, three grandchildren, Lisa Perras, John Perras, Stephen Perras, two great-grandchildren, Angelina Grace Perras and Liam Perras.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd.

There are no calling hours.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd, 50 East Mohawk Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

